Santos (OTCMKTS:STOSF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.10

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:STOSF) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.10 and traded as low as $5.04. Santos shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 1,500 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.10.

Santos Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STOSF)

Santos Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, transportation, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea; Northern Australia, Western Australia; Asia, and Corporate, Exploration, Eliminations, and Other. The Cooper Basin segment produces natural gas, gas liquids, and crude oil.

