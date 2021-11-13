Savix Price Up 35.8% Over Last 7 Days (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last week, Savix has traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Savix coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.66 or 0.00010407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Savix has a market capitalization of $381,859.06 and $10,821.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Savix alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00053063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.29 or 0.00225363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011222 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Savix Profile

Savix (CRYPTO:SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 126,811 coins and its circulating supply is 57,361 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Savix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Savix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.