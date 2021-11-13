Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 2,299 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,163 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 63,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,042,000 after buying an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $4,484,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 4,560.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780,438 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $111,545,000 after buying an additional 763,691 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 24.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 14,609 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.92.

QCOM stock opened at $164.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $184.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $169.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.55.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

