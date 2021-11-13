Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 2,483 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 2.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,372,000 after buying an additional 6,031 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $544,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Tetra Tech by 15.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 135,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,398,000 after buying an additional 18,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tetra Tech by 38.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $179.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.14 and a 1-year high of $183.93.

Tetra Tech declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total value of $798,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $717,680.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,587 shares in the company, valued at $5,068,278.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,206 shares of company stock worth $2,276,402 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

