Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,399 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $114.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.98 and its 200-day moving average is $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

