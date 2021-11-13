Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,931,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 31.2% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 748.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 426.8% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.89.

Shares of TMO opened at $635.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $595.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $534.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $643.52.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total transaction of $17,035,178.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.