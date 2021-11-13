Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 4,274 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,274 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $132.23 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $202.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.35 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.62 and a 200-day moving average of $123.86.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The business had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.81, for a total transaction of $359,544.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $15,018,510.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,062.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,203 shares of company stock valued at $39,297,514 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTLA. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.28.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

