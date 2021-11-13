Scala Market Cap Tops $3.86 Million (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Scala has a market cap of $3.86 million and approximately $5,286.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Scala has traded up 47.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

