Schroders (LON:SDRC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,577.60

Schroders plc (LON:SDRC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,577.60 ($33.68) and traded as low as GBX 2,470 ($32.27). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 2,540 ($33.19), with a volume of 18,486 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.31, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a current ratio of 5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,534.74 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,577.60.

About Schroders (LON:SDRC)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.