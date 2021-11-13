Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Position Reduced by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,826 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,864,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,874 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,391,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,693,000 after acquiring an additional 849,709 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,110,000 after acquiring an additional 652,353 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,873,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,258,000 after acquiring an additional 572,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,282,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,089,000 after acquiring an additional 531,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air stock opened at $66.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.39. Sealed Air Co. has a 52 week low of $41.78 and a 52 week high of $66.43.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 413.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.32%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

