Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) will post $56.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.10 million and the highest is $61.33 million. Seanergy Maritime posted sales of $21.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 163.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full-year sales of $146.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.00 million to $159.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $172.79 million, with estimates ranging from $160.50 million to $185.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Seanergy Maritime.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on SHIP shares. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ SHIP opened at $1.04 on Friday. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.45. The stock has a market cap of $159.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. HC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

