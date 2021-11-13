Secret Price Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (SCRT)

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $7.49 or 0.00011771 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar. Secret has a market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $10.94 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.12 or 0.00342802 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00009169 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005297 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Secret Coin Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.