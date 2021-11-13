Secret (SCRT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $8.14 Million

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $7.97 or 0.00012305 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and approximately $8.14 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret Coin Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

