SEEN Hits Market Capitalization of $2.27 Million (SEEN)

SEEN (CURRENCY:SEEN) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 13th. In the last seven days, SEEN has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SEEN coin can currently be bought for $3.22 or 0.00005057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SEEN has a total market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $928.00 worth of SEEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.37 or 0.00052451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.50 or 0.00225580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00087370 BTC.

SEEN Coin Profile

SEEN (SEEN) is a coin. SEEN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 704,772 coins. SEEN’s official message board is seen-haus.medium.com . SEEN’s official Twitter account is @seen_haus and its Facebook page is accessible here . SEEN’s official website is seen.haus

According to CryptoCompare, “seen.haus is an auction house of the future merging the physical and digital worlds of art. Each physical collectible sold through this platform is paired with a digital version that provides an exclusive record of ownership. Seen.haus is governed by the $SEEN token which is designed to help curate and guide the future of the project. $SEEN holders will have a say in seen.haus collaborations, drops, auction styles, and much more. “

SEEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SEEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SEEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SEEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

