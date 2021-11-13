Seigniorage Shares Hits Market Capitalization of $635,616.24 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be purchased for $0.0312 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 17% higher against the dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $635,616.24 and $48,382.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 69,627,183.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79917417 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001572 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.19 or 0.00071019 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.20 or 0.00074180 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.54 or 0.00098293 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,579.75 or 0.07197598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63,678.12 or 1.00077460 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

