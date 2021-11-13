SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Maxim Group

Research analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 192.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SLS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SELLAS Life Sciences Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

SLS traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.18. 1,353,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,626. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 1-year low of $2.47 and a 1-year high of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.95 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.39.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). On average, analysts forecast that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 31.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 148,681 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the second quarter valued at $1,428,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the second quarter valued at $416,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 63.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 32,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 32.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 32,464 shares during the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

