SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLS traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.18. 1,353,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,626. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81. The company has a market capitalization of $113.95 million, a PE ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS) by 297.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of SELLAS Life Sciences Group worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLS. Maxim Group began coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SELLAS Life Sciences Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

