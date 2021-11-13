SHAKE (SHAKE) Trading 2.9% Lower Over Last Week

SHAKE (CURRENCY:SHAKE) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. In the last seven days, SHAKE has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One SHAKE coin can currently be purchased for about $2,552.82 or 0.04024030 BTC on major exchanges. SHAKE has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $43,296.00 worth of SHAKE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00072257 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00073749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00097227 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,123.99 or 1.00445939 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,605.93 or 0.07104100 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SHAKE Profile

SHAKE’s total supply is 581 coins. SHAKE’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SHAKE is spaceswap.app

