Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $6.05

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.10, with a volume of 10850024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.

SFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.66.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $513.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.77.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.05. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.42% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFT. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Shift Technologies during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Shift Technologies during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Shift Technologies by 137.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Shift Technologies during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shift Technologies by 187.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the period. 49.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

