ShipChain Price Hits $0.0009 (SHIP)

ShipChain (CURRENCY:SHIP) traded 45.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One ShipChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ShipChain has traded 30.3% lower against the US dollar. ShipChain has a market cap of $414,995.16 and approximately $50.00 worth of ShipChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00052852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.30 or 0.00222601 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011115 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ShipChain

ShipChain is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. ShipChain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 478,598,260 coins. The Reddit community for ShipChain is /r/shipchain . ShipChain’s official Twitter account is @ShipChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShipChain’s official website is www.shipchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShipChain is an Ethereum-based shipment tracker platform. The ShipChain system is fully integrated across the entire supply chain, from the moment a shipment leaves the factory, to the final delivery on the customer's doorstep. The ecosystem will encompass all methods of freight, and will include an open API architecture that can integrate with existing freight management software. SHIP is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on ShipChain's ecosystem. “

ShipChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShipChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShipChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ShipChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

