Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,539 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Shopify were worth $15,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 17,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,267,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $451,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 289 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

SHOP opened at $1,669.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,449.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1,407.56. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $880.00 and a 52-week high of $1,674.79. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,550.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.78.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.