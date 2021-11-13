Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 638,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.14% of Sierra Bancorp worth $16,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 16.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sierra Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 23.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR opened at $27.03 on Friday. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.85%. The company had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.83 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $49,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sierra Bancorp Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

