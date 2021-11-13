Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.11.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGFY shares. Barclays raised shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.
Shares of NYSE SGFY opened at $16.28 on Friday. Signify Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth $4,085,129,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 897.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,436 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 897.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,436 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,016,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,294,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,995,000 after acquiring an additional 35,454 shares during the last quarter.
Signify Health Company Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
