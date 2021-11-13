Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.11.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SGFY shares. Barclays raised shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of NYSE SGFY opened at $16.28 on Friday. Signify Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Analysts predict that Signify Health will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Signify Health during the 1st quarter worth $4,085,129,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 897.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,436 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 897.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,924,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,430,436 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,016,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,294,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,995,000 after acquiring an additional 35,454 shares during the last quarter.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

