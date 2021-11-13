Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.19.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SXYAY. Credit Suisse Group set a $34.19 price target on shares of Sika and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of SXYAY opened at $38.47 on Friday. Sika has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $38.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.61.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

