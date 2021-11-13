Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.56.
SVM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.75 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 53.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 350,657 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,098,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 135.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 58,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 33,420 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 19.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. 31.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 17.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 14.29%.
Silvercorp Metals Company Profile
Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.
