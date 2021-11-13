Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) by 203.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 234,119 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 4.16% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $10,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 2,677.8% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000.

SPD opened at $32.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.84. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 12 month low of $25.53 and a 12 month high of $33.07.

