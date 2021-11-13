Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP) shares rose 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.44 and last traded at $12.39. Approximately 2,608 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 2,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.01.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VPOP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 21.75% of Simplify Volt Pop Culture Disruption ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

