SingularityDAO One Day Trading Volume Reaches $4.22 Million (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One SingularityDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.31 or 0.00003604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SingularityDAO has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. SingularityDAO has a market capitalization of $60.40 million and $4.22 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00052759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.58 or 0.00223690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004124 BTC.

SingularityDAO Profile

SDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,105,660 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

SingularityDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars.

