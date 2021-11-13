SingularityNET (AGIX) Reaches Market Cap of $301.66 Million

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGIX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a total market cap of $301.66 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00052327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.19 or 0.00225485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00011189 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.36 or 0.00087169 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

SingularityNET Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

