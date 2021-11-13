Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SIOX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.99. 1,333,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $4.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.26.

SIOX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

