SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.19% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $15,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $248.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.46. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.82 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $3,277,102.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total value of $2,088,823.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,413 shares of company stock valued at $13,477,911. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

