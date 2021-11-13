Skycoin (SKY) Achieves Market Cap of $7.89 Million

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last week, Skycoin has traded up 12.9% against the dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000584 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Skycoin has a market capitalization of $7.89 million and $188,264.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00072878 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00074225 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.85 or 0.00097637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,622.24 or 0.07180058 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,194.68 or 0.99718273 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Skycoin

Skycoin’s launch date was April 2nd, 2015. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Skycoin is www.skycoin.com . The official message board for Skycoin is medium.com/skycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Skycoin is a cryptocurrency written from scratch in Golang. It does not use PoW nor PoS and relies instead on Obelisk, a network consensus algorithm, replaces both PoW and PoS with a web of trust. Skycoin is focused on core features, security, usability and simplifying Bitcoin instead of adding features as a marketing gimmick. Understanding the Skycoin Supply and Distribution here “

Buying and Selling Skycoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

