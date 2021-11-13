Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $501.65 Million

Equities analysts expect that Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) will post $501.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Skyline Champion’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $509.80 million and the lowest is $493.50 million. Skyline Champion reported sales of $377.58 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Skyline Champion will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Skyline Champion.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on SKY. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,545,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $615,094.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 20.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,890,000 after acquiring an additional 347,195 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 38.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,189,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,826,000 after acquiring an additional 329,046 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 43.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,049,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,932,000 after acquiring an additional 318,298 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 1,678.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,309,000 after acquiring an additional 224,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 282.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 278,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,844,000 after acquiring an additional 205,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $75.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 2.13. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

