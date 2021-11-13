SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 418,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,761 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of SkyWest worth $18,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the first quarter valued at $35,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the first quarter valued at $66,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in SkyWest by 9.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the first quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total value of $689,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

SKYW opened at $47.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.89. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.09.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $744.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.87 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

