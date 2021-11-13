Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.10% of Skyworks Solutions worth $30,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 73.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,128.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,315 shares of company stock worth $7,822,202 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.42.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $164.56 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.28 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $168.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.71.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

