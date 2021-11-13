Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.24

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.24 and traded as low as C$5.13. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$5.14, with a volume of 110,468 shares changing hands.

SOT.UN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James set a C$5.75 target price on shares of Slate Office REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Slate Office REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.61.

The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$348.31 million and a P/E ratio of 8.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Slate Office REIT’s payout ratio is 68.38%.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

