SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Shares Sold by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,922 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 0.99% of SLR Investment worth $7,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLRC. Ares Management LLC grew its position in SLR Investment by 17.5% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,437,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,800,000 after buying an additional 214,586 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,648,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 104.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 205,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 105,129 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 163.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 158,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 98,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SLR Investment by 5.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,147,000 after purchasing an additional 94,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $813.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.21. SLR Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.07.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 53.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SLR Investment Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLRC. TheStreet raised shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

About SLR Investment

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

