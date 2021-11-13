Small Love Potion (SLP) Market Capitalization Achieves $147.59 Million

Small Love Potion (CURRENCY:SLP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. During the last seven days, Small Love Potion has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Small Love Potion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000718 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Small Love Potion has a total market capitalization of $147.59 million and $169.87 million worth of Small Love Potion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00052253 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.28 or 0.00221378 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00010973 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.76 or 0.00086156 BTC.

Small Love Potion Coin Profile

Small Love Potion (CRYPTO:SLP) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. Small Love Potion’s total supply is 541,173,609 coins. The official website for Small Love Potion is axieinfinity.com . The Reddit community for Small Love Potion is https://reddit.com/r/AxieInfinity . Small Love Potion’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Small Love Potion is medium.com/@AxieInfinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Small Love Potion (SLP) is an ERC-20 token that can be used on the Ethereum blockchain and a part of the Axie Infinity video game.Axie Infinity is a game (dapp) that runs on the Ethereum blockchain, where users can collect, raise, breed and battle virtual creatures called axies. Axies are really similar to real-life pets and each one has it’s own unique traits and appearance.Axie Infinity was created in 2018 in VietnamSmall Love Potion token is a part of the Axie Infinity video game. Thus, some otherwise standard might be missing.”

Buying and Selling Small Love Potion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Small Love Potion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Small Love Potion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Small Love Potion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

