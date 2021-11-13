Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $888.02

Smart Metering Systems plc (LON:SMS) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 888.02 ($11.60) and traded as low as GBX 820 ($10.71). Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at GBX 847 ($11.07), with a volume of 330,169 shares.

SMS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.28) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,159 ($15.14) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,159 ($15.14) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Libertas Partners boosted their target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,185 ($15.48) target price on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,047.60 ($13.69).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 888.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 873.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 564.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a GBX 6.88 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from Smart Metering Systems’s previous dividend of $6.25. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Smart Metering Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, installs, operates, and manages meter and energy infrastructure assets, and related data services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The company engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

