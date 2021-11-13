Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) Shares Sold by Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Smith-Midland Co. (OTCMKTS:SMID) by 37.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,150 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 84,350 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 2.67% of Smith-Midland worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland in the second quarter valued at $40,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Smith-Midland in the second quarter valued at $241,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Smith-Midland in the second quarter valued at $388,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Smith-Midland by 162.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 10,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith-Midland during the second quarter worth about $479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Smith-Midland from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of SMID stock opened at $23.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.54. Smith-Midland Co. has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $25.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $121.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.00.

Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The construction company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Smith-Midland had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.31 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Rodney I. Smith sold 4,000 shares of Smith-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total transaction of $76,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 631,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,018,148.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney I. Smith sold 7,033 shares of Smith-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $134,330.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,936 shares of company stock valued at $227,617. 17.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Smith-Midland Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, leasing, licensing, selling, and installing of precast concrete products. The firm’s products include SlenderWall Lightweight Construction Panels, Sierra Wall, J-J Hooks Highway Safety Barrier, Easi-Set Precast Buildings and Easi-Span Expandable Precast Buildings, Easi-Set Utility Vault, SoftSound Soundwall Panels, Beach Prisms Erosion Control Modules and Beach Prisms Erosion Control Modules.

