Snowball Trading 31.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (SNOB)

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Snowball has a market capitalization of $9.14 million and $249,002.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Snowball has traded 31.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Snowball coin can now be bought for about $1.10 or 0.00001697 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00072627 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.37 or 0.00074381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.23 or 0.00097233 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,399.58 or 1.00571640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,647.54 or 0.07146993 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,126,965 coins and its circulating supply is 8,283,773 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

