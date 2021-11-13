SnowGem Market Capitalization Hits $1.36 Million (XSG)

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SnowGem has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, STEX and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00014710 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001118 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 197.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SnowGem Coin Profile

SnowGem (XSG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Graviex and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

