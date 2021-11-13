SnowSwap (SNOW) Reaches Market Cap of $3.65 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $3.65 million and approximately $56,951.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.89 or 0.00016819 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded up 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00073429 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.89 or 0.00075500 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00097549 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,623.88 or 0.07140833 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,502.25 or 0.99613201 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

SnowSwap Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 335,340 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

Buying and Selling SnowSwap

