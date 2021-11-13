So-Young International (SY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 19th. So-Young International has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. So-Young International had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ SY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.41. 306,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,677. The stock has a market cap of $478.53 million, a PE ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89. So-Young International has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $17.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in So-Young International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) by 61.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,560 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of So-Young International worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of So-Young International in a report on Monday, September 13th.

About So-Young International

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

