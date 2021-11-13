So-Young International (SY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 19th. So-Young International has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.
So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. So-Young International had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 million for the quarter.
NASDAQ SY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.41. 306,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,677. The stock has a market cap of $478.53 million, a PE ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.89. So-Young International has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $17.40.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of So-Young International in a report on Monday, September 13th.
About So-Young International
So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.
