SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SOC Telemed had a negative net margin of 88.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. SOC Telemed updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

TLMD stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.82. 4,750,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,828. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.27. SOC Telemed has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $9.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SOC Telemed by 3,154.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 97,786 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 141,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TLMD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SOC Telemed from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SOC Telemed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.20.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

