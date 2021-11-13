Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.26

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €26.26 ($30.89) and traded as high as €29.82 ($35.08). Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at €29.47 ($34.67), with a volume of 2,393,920 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GLE shares. UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.80 ($36.24) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €28.68 ($33.74).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €26.26.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

