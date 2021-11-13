Solanium (SLIM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.24 Million

Solanium (CURRENCY:SLIM) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Solanium coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.36 or 0.00003650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Solanium has a market capitalization of $123.80 million and $2.24 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Solanium has traded down 5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00072155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00074010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00097315 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,626.79 or 1.00019788 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,598.74 or 0.07117248 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Solanium

Solanium’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,500,000 coins. Solanium’s official Twitter account is @solanium_io

Buying and Selling Solanium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solanium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solanium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solanium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

