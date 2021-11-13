Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Announces Earnings Results

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) released its earnings results on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 105.58% and a negative net margin of 945.53%.

Shares of NASDAQ SNGX remained flat at $$0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 275,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,166. The firm has a market cap of $36.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.13. Soligenix has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.80. The company has a current ratio of 7.12, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06.

Get Soligenix alerts:

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Soligenix from $5.75 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Soligenix stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 54,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Soligenix at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.