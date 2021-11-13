Sologenic Market Capitalization Tops $529.75 Million (SOLO)

Sologenic (CURRENCY:SOLO) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. During the last seven days, Sologenic has traded 168.9% higher against the dollar. Sologenic has a total market cap of $529.75 million and $2.13 million worth of Sologenic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sologenic coin can now be bought for approximately $2.65 or 0.00004119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00073026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.88 or 0.00074471 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00097505 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4,616.67 or 0.07180048 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,311.23 or 1.00019598 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Sologenic

Sologenic was first traded on November 1st, 2019. Sologenic’s total supply is 399,962,444 coins and its circulating supply is 200,001,808 coins. The Reddit community for Sologenic is https://reddit.com/r/Sologenic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sologenic’s official Twitter account is @realSologenic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sologenic is www.sologenic.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Sologenic is introducing a sophisticated ecosystem that facilitates users with investing, trading, and on-demand tokenization of assets such as stocks, ETFs, and fiat on top of the XRP Ledger. A tokenized stablecoin of TSLA stock or USD fiat is presented as TSLAƨ or USDƨ, respectively. These stablecoins are tradable and redeemable against XRP and SOLO on both CoinField exchange & XRPL DEX. Sologenic deploys SOLO coins for market-making and liquidity providing. SOLO coins are issued on the XRP Ledger allowing liquidity to be moved almost instantly. The ecosystem aims to eliminate entry barriers for individual and institutional crypto investors, allowing them to trade non-blockchain asset classes, such as stock, ETFs, and commodities, with one single cryptocurrency – SOLO “

Sologenic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sologenic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sologenic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sologenic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

