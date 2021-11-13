Solrise Finance (SLRS) Market Cap Hits $31.86 Million

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Solrise Finance has a market capitalization of $31.86 million and $358,441.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Solrise Finance has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.80072869 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00070847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.48 or 0.00074758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.36 or 0.00098189 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,573.86 or 0.07202329 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63,625.52 or 1.00189313 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Solrise Finance

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,957,345 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solrise Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solrise Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

